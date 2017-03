A vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday morning.

Fire crews fought the flames on the Pinellas County side of the bridge, blocking the right two lanes.

The fire was put out just before 6:30 a.m. Authorities confirmed that all occupants of the vehicle are safe.

By 7 a.m. all lanes were reopened.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates as this story develops.