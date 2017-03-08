Extraordinary Ordinary: PetLuv project Local News Extraordinary Ordinary: PetLuv project PetLuv NonProfit Spay and Neuter Clinic has been a busy place for the past 20 years. They've spayed and neutered more than 154,000 animals.

It's all in an effort for better public health and fighting against animals having to be put down.

"Typically they'll have one and maybe two litters a year and that's anywhere from 4-7 kittens, and then 6 months later they're having kittens-- figure it out, it's astronomical!" Rick Silvani, founder of Petluv told FOX 13 News.

Silvani says that if you look at the dogs and cats having litter after litter, they've been able to save millions of lives.

One group that would be killed almost immediately is kittens since they have to be held until they were old enough to be spayed or neutered.

"Back in the old days... under other regimes, underage kittens.. anything under the ago of 2 months that couldn't be spayed or neutered and adopted out were euthanized. They didn't have the cage space or the manpower to take care of them. So you have this most sweet and adoptable animal being killed as soon as they came in-- horrible situation. That's when PetLuv stepped in." Silvani said.

PetLuv keeps the kittens until they can get fixed and receive all their vaccinations. They are then turned over to be adopted out - whether it be the Humane Society or another organization.

PetLuv clinic has saved 224 kittens from being put down, Silvani says. He estimates that it costs anywhere from 70 to 100 dollars to put down an animal, which he considers a win-win.