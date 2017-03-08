$40K of fossilized sand dollars stolen in North Port Local News $40K of fossilized sand dollars stolen in North Port North Port police say an estimated $40,000 worth of fossilized sand dollars were swiped from a woman's shed while she was out of town.

The woman notified police on Friday, February 24 of the burglary. She told officers that she discovered her valuable collection of sand dollars was missing when she went to the shed where she stores them to retrieve one for an online order.

The fossilized sand dollars had been collected over many years from all over Florida. The prized pieces are sought after by collectors all over the world, who purchase them online for about 1 dollar a piece.

The stolen collection was made up of about 40,000 of the sand dollars, according to the victim's statement.

Police believe it could have been an inside job, as nothing else of value in the shed was taken.

Anyone with information should call Detective Pam Jernigan at 941-429-7321, or email intel@northportpd.com.