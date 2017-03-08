Sheriff warns of 'grandparents scam' in Manatee County

- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is warning members of the community to be aware of a recent scam involving the elderly.

The scam is being called the "Grandparents Scam." It involves someone calling and saying the victim's grandson or granddaughter The person then gives instructions on how the victim can pay money in gift cards to get the grandson/daughter out of jail.

According to MCSO, two victims recently lost thousands of dollars to the scam.

A third individual realized it was a scam and was able to get a refund for the gift cards they had purchased.

The sheriff's office says that they would never request payment for bail in the form of gift cards.

With spring break fast-approaching, it's important for grandparents of teens and young adults to be aware of the scam so that they don't fall victim.