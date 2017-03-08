Women leave Bealls with armfuls of stolen clothing Local News Women leave Bealls with armfuls of clothing Pinellas County deputies are searching for two women who walked out of a Bealls department store with armfuls of clothing.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Bealls on 113th St. North in Seminole.

Deputies say the two women loaded up two shopping carts full of Nike brand men's and women's clothing and then left the store with about $800 worth of clothes.

They got into a black Chevy Impala driven by an unknown third person.

Deputies say the the women were described as "two heavyset black females," one with black hair and wearing a maroon tank top and pink leopard print pants. The other suspect has bright red hair and was seen on surveillance video wearing a pink top and gray pants.

Both women are suspects in two other shoplifting incidents at a Bealls department store in Largo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Weil at: 727-582-6337 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.