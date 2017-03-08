HCSO: Truck used in hit-and-run located

- A truck suspected in being involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a teen Tuesday has been found, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said deputies got a tip about the Ford F250 they believed hit 16-year-old Attraya Woodberry as she walked on Park Dr. to a bus stop on Hwy. 301.

The Catapult Academy student was hit just before 6 a.m., but the truck kept going and she was not found for almost an hour. She has a fractured rib, foot and spine, and the impact left her with swelling in her brain, according to her family.

the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a truck hit her and just kept going.

Vehicle parts found at the scene were identified by a local Ford dealership as belonging to a 2005 Ford F-250 XLT. Investigators said that information is what led them to a truck they confirmed is the one that hit Attraya.

HCSO crime scene investigators and detectives were processing the truck for physical evidence and Attraya's family was notified.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information related to the investigation, to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.