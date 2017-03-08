Police give St. Pete students a look behind the blue line Local News Police give St. Pete students a look behind the blue line St. Petersburg High School students learned a valuable lesson Wednesday morning.

Students learned what a police officer encounters on a daily basis. It’s all part of St. Pete Police’s effort to improve their relationship with the community.

Officers worked with teens, showing them how to interact in situations with an officer – along with reviewing their rights.

Richard Berthelot is a school resource officer for St. Pete Police, he says it’s important to teach the students officers exist to help. Their hope is to establish a positive relationship, especially in the wake of recent police violence.

“If something happens in Baltimore, or wherever – it affects us here,” Berthelot said.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement helped put today’s presentation together.