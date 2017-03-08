Lakeland PD launches investigation into man's arrest Local News Lakeland PD launches investigation into man's arrest Lakeland Police have launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if officers acted properly during an arrest caught on videotape.

- Lakeland Police have launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if officers acted properly during an arrest caught on videotape.

Shavinsky Green was had to be resuscitated after his arrested Tuesday night. He allegedly caused a disturbance, made threats and stole goods at three businesses.

It all started at Save-A-Lot on George Jenkins Blvd. When Green walked in, the manager called 911.

"[He] ran straight over to where we had a register open, grabbed the money out of it, then started throwing it up in the air," the manager told the 911 operator.

Police say Green then ran across the parking lot to a Subway.

"[He asked] for a drink of water, then threatens to kill the employees," said Lakeland Police spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross.

From there, he went to a CVS store and walked out with a soda and some makeup without paying.

When officers arrived, police say Green struggled fiercely until officers used a stun gun and handcuff him. They also tied his legs together.

"They Tasered him twice and he screamed out, 'Mom' and went down," Green's mom, Linda Henry told FOX 13. "They had to roll him over and resuscitate him. I feel like that was excessive force. When you're down, you're down."

Investigators say when Green stopped breathing, officers gave him CPR and used an AED.

When he regained consciousness, he was taken to the hospital in guarded condition.