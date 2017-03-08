Sarasota lawmaker wants expansion of 2nd Amendment rights Local News Sarasota lawmaker wants expansion of 2nd Amendment rights Florida lawmakers could soon pull the trigger on bills allowing guns in more public places.

- Florida lawmakers could soon pull the trigger on bills allowing guns in more public places.

Sarasota senator Greg Steube is behind 10 bills to allow Florida's 1.7 million concealed permit holders to carry firearms into places like airports and college campuses.

"It's very important to me that people have the ability to defend themselves and that's why I keep pushing bills like this," said Steube.

Last year, former senator Greg Evers tried to pass legislation, saying gun-free zones are an easy target for those who want to cause harm.

But on campus at USF, some students say guns would create an unfit learning environment.

"I think that would introduce a wildcard that I don't think is necessary or would be productive to the university environment," said Franklin Castillo, a USF student.

Kassandra Jones, a USF sophomore added, "They should be a place where you can feel you can just go to class and not have to worry about violence."

Other students think it could be a good idea, as long as the university is made aware of who's carrying the guns.

"Maybe, if we have, like, the proper papers in order to do so, like for every single student," one USF student told us.

The argument to allow guns is self-defense.

Supporters point to last year's Pulse night club attack where 49 people were shot dead. Then in January, five people lost their lives in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"I support it all," said Florida House Speaker, Richard Corcoran. "Until someone can show me one stinking fact or statistic that says this is worse than the current situation, I absolutely am supportive of it."

"Why don't we just say, in certain situations, let's try it," said Corcoran.