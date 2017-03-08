AT&T says 911 outages have been fixed

PLANT CITY (FOX 13) - AT&T said problems contacting 911 services from its mobile devices have been resolved.
Emergency agencies around the country reported problems with 911 calls from AT&T customers Wednesday evening.
The Plant City Police Department put out an alert saying its Emergency 911 systems were inoperative for those with AT&T mobile phone service. Plant City PD said once the service interruption was detected by the Plant City Police Department, AT&T was immediately notified.
Pinellas and Hillsborough County dispatchers said they were not experiencing the issues.
A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T confirmed it was a multi-state issue, but was not able to give a timeline to get the service back.
Agencies in Texas, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, all reported outages and were providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.
Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017