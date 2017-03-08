AT&T says 911 outages have been fixed

- AT&T said problems contacting 911 services from its mobile devices have been resolved.

Emergency agencies around the country reported problems with 911 calls from AT&T customers Wednesday evening.

The Plant City Police Department put out an alert saying its Emergency 911 systems were inoperative for those with AT&T mobile phone service. Plant City PD said once the service interruption was detected by the Plant City Police Department, AT&T was immediately notified.

Pinellas and Hillsborough County dispatchers said they were not experiencing the issues.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T confirmed it was a multi-state issue, but was not able to give a timeline to get the service back.

Agencies in Texas, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, all reported outages and were providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.