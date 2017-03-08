St. Petersburg police accuse man of impersonating security guard Local News St. Petersburg police accuse man of impersonating security guard St. Petersburg police arrested 28-year-old Hai "Harry" Hoang for impersonating a security guard after a two-month long investigation.

- St. Petersburg police arrested 28-year-old Hai "Harry" Hoang for impersonating a security guard after a two-month long investigation.

Officers arrested Hoang Tuesday and pulled bags of evidence out of his Pinellas County home including guns, badges, uniforms, handcuffs and Tasers. Police say Hoang does not have a license to operate as a security guard.

Investigators believe Hoang's been posing as a security guard and possibly even a police officer, based on what they collected from his home.

Hoang also has a criminal record. Jail records show he's been charged with impersonating an officer before. He's also been charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

Hoang told FOX 13 in an interview that he has every right to collect police equipment, but would not specifically address the allegations of posing as a guard.

"All I can tell you and I want every to know is that Pinellas county is safe. Residents are safe. People know that people who've worked with me before. There's nothing to worry about and any further questioning should be directed to Roger Futerman," said Hoang.

He referred FOX 13 to his lawyer Roger Futerman, who said his client has a mental illness and has been found incompetent to proceed in a previous case.

"I think this is further evidence that he's incompetent and we just hope to get him the help that he needs," said Futerman.

Police are asking anyone who has come into contact with Hoang presenting himself as a security guard or a police officer to call them.