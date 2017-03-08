Cycling advocate in hospital after being hit by car Local News Cycling advocate in hospital after being hit by car Alan Snel, a longtime bicycle advocate in Tampa, is recovering after being hit by a car in St. Lucie County Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the vehicle hit him from behind. He's still in the hospital with what's described as a back injury.

"If he can get hit, as careful as he is, anyone can get hit," said Doug Jesseph, a fellow member of the Seminole Heights Bicycle Club.

"As his friend and someone who knew him for a long time, I'm worried about him," said Doreen Jesseph, also a club member.

Florida is routinely considered one of, if not the most dangerous states to bike in.

"A statistic worth knowing is you're more likely to be hurt riding a bike in Florida than you are in Iraq so we've got a long way to go," said Doug Jesseph.

That's something Snel was working hard on.

"Alan is a big part of the reason there are more bicycle lanes in Tampa today," Dorren Jesseph said.

Deputies say no charges have been filed yet. A full report is expected in 60 days.