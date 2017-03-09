Polk Deputy fighting inoperable cancer Local News Polk Deputy fighting inoperable cancer A Polk County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting an inoperable form of cancer.

Deputy Brad Rosenbauer, 37, is about to become a father. He's a longtime member of the law enforcement family, serving as a police officer in Bay Village, Ohio, a Deputy in Eagle County, Colorado and in Sumter County, Florida.

In July 2014, just four months after starting his new job at the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Rosenbauer became ill during a training class. He underwent a number of tests and found out he had stage 3 colon cancer. Doctors determined that the disease was aggressively spreading. Rosenbauer opted for surgery, and then underwent six months of chemotherapy.

Recently engaged at the time, Deputy Rosenbauer mustered enough strength to marry his wife, Brittany. In March 2015, he returned to light duty and eventually was back to being a fulltime Deputy Sheriff. But later that month, he was rediagnosed and had to undergo a second surgery, and another round of chemotherapy.

Despite the setbacks, Rosenbauer returned to work again, serving as an inspiration to the members of his platoon. He made a video afterwards to share with members of the Sheriff's Office, for their annual "customer care" training. He was also awarded the agency's Marshall Anderson Award for his ongoing positive attitude, and his determination to work despite his medical issues.

After the video was made, Rosenbauer learned he had cancer for a third time. This time it was inoperable.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Rosenbauer still remains hopeful and optimistic. His wife has taken off work as a nurse so she can assist him in hospice care. They are expecting their first child in June.

If you wish to donate and help the Rosenbauers, you can give to Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. The site was established to accept monetary donations for members of the agency in need.

