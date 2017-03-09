Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn announces he won't run for governor in 2018

- Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced Thursday that he will not be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

Buckhorn has held the mayoral office since April 2011, and opted to finish out his final year with the City of Tampa before setting his sights on the state.

The mayor made the announcement on his Facebook page Thursday morning.

He gave two main reasons for the decision, one being family: "While I absolutely believe that the State of Florida needs a course correction and a new direction, the timing for me and my family would be a challenge. As the father of two daughters who are 15 and 11, the all consuming task of running for Governor would cause me to miss the milestones in their lives that I could never get back."

Buckhorn's second reason for opting out of the state race is simple: He already has a job that he loves.

"For me, finishing Tampa's next chapter is more important than starting mine. Absent extenuating circumstances, I intend to finish the job I was hired to do and prepare Tampa for the great things that are about to occur," he said.

Mayor Buckhorn will be speaking with Good Day Tampa Bay this morning about his decision and what it means for the state and the city.