100K expected in St. Pete for Firestone Grand Prix

The annual Indy Car Race makes for the largest annual event in downtown St. Petersburg.

Restaurant managers tell FOX 13 profits from their business more than doubles during the three-day event.

Kim Green, the owner of the Firestone Grand Prix says the winding racetrack through downtown is one of the most scenic in the world.

“The city understands what the race brings to the community by way of economic impact, and certainly worldwide exposure,” Green said.

Mayor Rick Kriseman says the race brings millions of dollars to the St. Petersburg area.

The gates for day one open Friday morning at 7:30.