Deputies: Man dressed as woman steals gift cards

Deputies say a man dressed as a woman, along with two other suspects, stole $6,900 in gift cards from two Home Depot stores.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of three suspects taking several gift cards to the self-checkout station in the front of the Home Depot on Eliland Road in Zephyrhills Wednesday. Deputies say the main suspect, who appears to be a black male dressed as a woman, approached the clerk and pushed her out of the way.

The clerk can be seen trying to take something from the suspect, and the suspect pushing the clerk's hand out of the way. Deputies say the suspect was accessing the store's computer, and was able to activate $1,900 in Home Depot Visa & MasterCard gift cards.

The suspects also pushed another customer who was standing nearby.

The suspects ran out of the store, and no one saw them get into a vehicle.

Later the same day, deputies say the suspects did the same thing at the Home Depot on US Highway 411 in Lady Lake. This time, they managed to activate about $5,000 in gift cards.

The first suspect was described as a possible black male in his 30s. He was dressed as a female, wearing a dark, shoulder-length wig and an orange and white horizontal stripe dress.

The second suspect was described as a black female in her 20s, with unkempt, collar-length hair. She was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

The third suspect was described as a black male in his 30s, with a faded, flat-top haircut and wearing a light-color shirt with an emblem on the front.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615