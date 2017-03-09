Motorcycle deaths rise drastically in Florida

- According to AAA, motorcycle deaths rose 30 percent in Florida, between 2014 and 2015. In 2015, Florida holds the top spot for the number of motorcycle accident fatalities, at 606. Hillsborough County is the second worst county in the state.

"Florida has the most motorcycle fatalities in the country what we want to do is make sure motorcyclists and motorists are on alert as we head into a busy bike week," said AAA spokesperson Josh Carrasco.

Few people know the pain of those statistics quite like Keith Nau. His son, Daniel was killed on his motorcycle exactly one year ago by a drunk driver. He left behind a 3-year-old son.

"He was on his way home. He was 34 minutes into his 26th birthday," Nau said. "No parent should have to bury their child. This is the hardest thing I've gone through."

Family and friends rode to the crash scene Thursday night, at Dale Mabry and Cypress, in memory of Daniel.



"If tonight helps to save one life, if it keeps one person from making a conscious choice from getting behind the wheel drunk, it's worth it," Nau said.

AAA says states that have universal helmet laws have statistically fewer fatalities. Florida doesn't have such a law, though AAA says it should.