Police: Man attacking women on Busch Boulevard Local News Police: Man attacking women on Busch Boulevard Tampa Police say a man has violently attacked two women in the area of Busch Boulevard and 50th Street.

The first attack happened Monday just before 9:30 p.m. after a woman reported a man came up behind her and choked her while she was walking in her neighborhood off Lazy River Drive. She was able to get away, according to police.

On Tuesday, police say, another woman reported a similar attack. The woman told officers a man came up behind her, choked and beat her before stealing her cell phone. She was also able to get away.

Bloodied and bruised, the woman flagged down help near Busch Bingo, a bingo parlor.

"She just told me that he hit her, he choked her. She was all bruised up. She was bleeding out of her mouth and that he took her phone and a few dollars that she had on her," said Suliyani Bayron, who called 911 on the woman's behalf.

Police say the attacker is described as a man between 18 and 25, with a thin, but athletic build and short dread locks.

Investigators are working with one of the victims to develop and composite sketch.

Police say their officers in the area are looking for the attacker, and they're advising people to be aware of their surroundings and consider not walking alone.

"I'm just glad that you know she's ok and that everything is fine and I hope they catch whoever that is," said Bayron.