Teddy Bear Clinic teaches kids about hospitals

- It's a child's nature to be curious about everything - from the world around them to the mysteries of the human body.

In recognition of children's curiosity, and of Child Life Month, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital held a Teddy Bear Clinic, where kids learned about trips to the doctor, hospitals and healthy living.

On Friday, more than 150 kindergartners were given Teddy bears, and then took them to stations set up around the hospital. Each station taught them about things they might encounter at a doctor's office or hospital, with the Teddy bear as the patient.

Kids learned about checking vital signs, placing an IV, X-rays, and CT scans.

They also learned about the hospital's Fit4AllKids program, which educates kids and families about child nutrition, fitness and weight management.