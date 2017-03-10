Man shoots hand in theater bathroom, deputies say

- A Palm Harbor man was injured when he accidentally fired off a gun in a movie theater bathroom Friday afternoon, deputies say.

It was just before 2 p.m. when deputies responded to the AMC theater on Tampa Road in Oldsmar. They say a movie patron had placed his gun on the toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom. As he was putting it back in his holster, it fired.

The bullet struck the patron -- identified by deputies as Nathan Schrage, 26 – in the left hand. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Deputies say Schrage does have a valid concealed carry permit.