Man shoots hand in theater bathroom, deputies say

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 10 2017 05:06PM EST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 05:06PM EST

OLDSMAR (FOX 13) - A Palm Harbor man was injured when he accidentally fired off a gun in a movie theater bathroom Friday afternoon, deputies say.

It was just before 2 p.m. when deputies responded to the AMC theater on Tampa Road in Oldsmar.  They say a movie patron had placed his gun on the toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom.  As he was putting it back in his holster, it fired.

The bullet struck the patron -- identified by deputies as Nathan Schrage, 26 – in the left hand.  He was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Deputies say Schrage does have a valid concealed carry permit.

