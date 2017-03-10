Get paid to hunt pythons in Florida

- Florida is looking for people to help eliminate the pythons invading Florida lands.

The python is an invasive species and state officials have come up with an aggressive new plan to combat them.

Participants in the pilot monetary compensation program will be paid for their efforts in hunting the pythons and they will be given "unprecedented access to SFWMD lands" in order to remove them.

The snakes have become an apex predator and a danger to the native wildlife in the Everglades.

25 participants will be selected and paid minimum wage for up to eight hours daily and an additional $50 for each python measuring up to four feet, plus an extra $25 for each foot measuring above four feet. For example, "An eight-foot python would pay out $150," according to the South Florida Water Management District website.

Anyone can apply to participate by submitting an application. Among the criteria for applicants are that they must be at least 18, have a driver's license and a phone that allows a GPS tracking app, and a criminal background check.

The project will last two months, from April 1, 2017-June 1, 2017.

Click for more information or to apply.