Assisted living residents abruptly told to find other housing Local News Assisted living residents abruptly told to find other housing For the last two years, Mike Nuckols' 81-year-old mother has stayed at Rudy's Agape House, an assisted living facility in Bradenton, but not anymore.

On Wednesday, Rudy's Agape House owner and manager, Nancy Cushman told families and patients they had 36-hours to find somewhere else to live.

Cushman owns the business, but was renting the property. The property's owner said Cushman wasn't paying her rent, so they filed for an eviction.

“She knew for months these people were going to be kicked out and she didn’t tell anybody,” Nuckols said.

Nuckols says his mother is moving in with him. There were 16 people being cared for there, many with memory or cognitive issues.

”There are people there that I wonder where they're going to go,” he said

Eight were transferred to the Cottages of Bradenton, a facility about 10 minutes away.

“It’s an unfortunate occurrence but we did our best to minimize the trauma for the eight residents we took,” said executive director Luan Morrow.

Meanwhile, families are left to wonder how this could’ve happened. The motto of Rudy’s Agape House was "Assisted Living with Love," but families of its patients aren't feeling that love now.

”Money was more important than the wellbeing, than elderly people with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Nuckols said.

We reached out to Cushman, who said the matter is still in court and she couldn’t comment further.