Teenager killed in drunk driving crash
Deadly drunk driving crash Local News Teenager killed in drunk driving crash One teenager is dead and seven others are hurt after two drunk drivers collided early Saturday morning in Clearwater.

The accident happened at the intersection of Curlew and McMullen Booth Roads just before 1 A.M.



According to The Florida Highway Patrol, Dalton Cox was driving east on Curlew Road when he got into the left turn lane at McMullen Booth Road. The light turned green and the 22-year-old started to turn. Officials say that's when 18-year-old Donavan Patterson ran the red light going South on McMullen Booth Road. One of the vehicles flipped and the other caught fire.



FHP has confirmed both drivers were intoxicated at the time of the accident.



Jocelyn Schirmer, an 18-year-old passenger in Patterson's car was killed. Patterson is currently in serious condition and two other passengers are, including a 15-year-old girl, in critical condition. The fourth passenger's condition has yet to be released.



Meanwhile, Dalton Cox is in serious condition. His two passengers suffered only minor injuries.



Both roads were shut down for several hours while FHP investigated.



They tell us, charges are pending.