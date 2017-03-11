Fire at gay-oriented Ybor hotel declared arson

- Tampa Fire investigators have ruled an overnight fire at the Ybor City Resort & Spa, a gay-oriented hotel and men's club, to be arson.

Crews responded to a fire at the building on East 8th Avenue around 3:30 Saturday morning. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the two-story masonry building. They were able to get the fire under control quickly with no reported injuries at the scene. The building was vacant at the time.

Investigators determined that an unknown subject or subjects illegally entered the building and set fires at multiple locations, causing moderate smoke and fire damage throughout the building. Those subjects then fled undetected.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $100,000. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at (813) 274-7000 or use the anonymous tips page at www.tampagov.net/arsontips.

Rewards of up to $2,500 or more are available for information leading to the identification of persons involved in arson fires.

Several area streets were closed or detoured for several hours during the investigation.