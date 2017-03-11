Man arrested for DUI, leaving crash scene

- A Largo man has been arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says he drove drunk and left the scene of a crash Saturday morning.

Troopers say 23-year-old Nathaniel Combs was driving a BMW 320-i eastbound on 62nd Avenue North, when he ran off the road at Westchester Boulevard. The car crashed into a fence, which punctured the gas tank, causing the car to burst into flames. No other vehicles were involved.

Combs and his passenger ran off, but troopers found them a short time later. No injuries have been reported.

Combs has been arrested and charged for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and DUI with property damage.