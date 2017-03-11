Duplex fire leaves two families displaced in Lakeland

- Polk County Fire Rescue crews battled an early morning fire at a duplex in Skyview Saturday, causing two families to be displaced. Officials say the fire started at about 1:15 am in the kitchen of one of the units on Moonlite Drive in Lakeland.

While the fire was contained to just the one duplex leaving it heavily damaged, firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the other. However, the other duplex did suffer smoke and water damage and utilities to both units have been turned off.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental one of the residents told firefighters she cooked some food at around midnight and then went to bed.