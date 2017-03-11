Clearwater police show off their artistic talents

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 11 2017 05:25PM EST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 06:53PM EST

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Clearwater police officers and police aides showed off their artistic talents Saturday morning at the Kings Highway recreation center. They joined community members in helping to paint a mural there.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories