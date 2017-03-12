Deputies investigate kidnapping in Hillsborough County

- Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a kidnapping near Fish Hawk Ranch.

On March 11, a witness reported seeing a woman being forced into a car, around 9 p.m. at 5605 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. The witness told investigators, that the female was screaming for help, and appeared to have her hands tied behind her back.

The car the woman was put into was a dark blue Saturn Outlook, with the license plate: GLH M32. The registered owner of the car is Alisa Summers, 37. She had recently visited her estranged husband, Steven Summers, 39, in Riverview to discuss their marriage. Alisa however, never returned home.

Deputies have now listed Steven Summers as the prime suspect in their investigation. Both the suspect and his wife have injunctions against each other.

Anyone with information about Alisa, Steven or the vehicle involved, is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.