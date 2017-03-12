Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver

- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who a woman on Fletcher Avenue and kept on driving.

Deputies say the 30-40 year old woman was crossing Fletcher Avenue at 19th Street and was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The car that hit her kept driving westbound on Fletcher Avenue.

Witnesses say the car was a dark or gray sedan or crossover. It should have damage to the front of the car, especially in the headlight area.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.