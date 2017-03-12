Tampa firefighter accidentally shots fiance while in car

- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies said Sunday Tampa Firefighter Logan McClain, 29, accidentally shot his fiance while getting his hand gun out of the car’s center console.

Investigators said the 28-year-old victim was shot in the right thigh. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Deputies said the shooting happened at approximately 10:42 p.m., Saturday night at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue South and Park Street in Pasadena.

Deputies were called to the intersection because of a suspicious incident. They said someone saw the victim being put in the back seat of a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck by McClain. St. Petersburg Police stopped the truck on its way to the hospital and found both McClain and the victim in the back.

Investigators said McClain is a firefighter and paramedic for the City of Tampa.

Investigators said McClain and the victim were near their home when he got the gun out and it accidentally went off, while she was driving.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said McClain has a valid concealed carry permit and foul play does not appear to be a factor in the case.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.