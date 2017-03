- Tampa police say a pilot of a Piper 28/140 which lost power on take off and landed in the water off Davis Island survived and is uninjured.

The plane crashed into the water during takeoff from Peter O. Knight Airport and the pilot was rescued by some passing boaters just before the plane completely submerged. Police Marine Units and Divers are in assisting in the plane's recovery.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.