Plane recovered after landing in water near Peter O'Knight Airport Local News Plane recovered after landing in water near Peter O'Knight Airport The Tampa Police Dive Team say they have completed their recovery of the small single-engine plane that crash-landed earlier today into the shipping channel near Peter O'Knight Airport.

The plane will be transported to and stored at the Peter O' Knight Airport pending the NTSB investigation.