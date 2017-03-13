Search continues for kidnapped mother of 5 in Hillsborough County Local News Search continues for kidnapped mother of 5 in Hillsborough County Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say a mother of five is still missing after being kidnapped over the weekend, last seen screaming for help and being forced into an SUV with her hands bound behind her back.

Deputies say the abduction happened in a Walgreens parking lot near Fishhawk Ranch.

On March 11, a witness reported seeing a woman being forced into a car around 9 p.m. at 5605 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd.

The witness told investigators that a woman was screaming for help and appeared to have her hands tied behind her back as she was forced into a dark blue Saturn Outlook, with the license plate: GLH M32.

The woman was later identified as 37-year-old Alisa Summers.

Deputies say her estranged husband, Trevor Summers, is the prime suspect in their investigation. He was seen driving the car after forcing Alisa into the vehicle.

In a phone conversation with FOX 13, Alisa's mother, Donna Waryga, said her daughter was "petrified" of her estranged husband.

Both the suspect and his wife have injunctions against each other, following a domestic dispute last month that Waryga says resulted in her daughter being held at knife point for multiple hours.

Detectives are still searching for Alisa Summers.

Anyone with information about Alisa, Trevor or the vehicle involved is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.