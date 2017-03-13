Confusion over Florida's Amendment 2 Local News Confusion over Florida's Amendment 2 For those living with debilitating diseases like Cathy Jordan, November 8, 2016 is a date that won't soon be forgotten. Battling with ALS, Cathy and her husband Robert have been some of Florida's biggest advocates for medical marijuana.

"The war is over," said Robert. "I'm a veteran, but I mean, the war is over because now we have a constitutional amendment. That's a very powerful thing."

Amendment 2 was approved by 71% of Florida voters, meaning patients like Cathy who suffer from numerous conditions can use medical marijuana as treatment for their ailments.

"It says we have a constitutional right for cannabis as medicine, if a doctor recommends it," said Robert.

Two years ago, Manatee County agents raided the Jordans' home and took her medicine -- marijuana.

"I know it's illegal. I don't want it to be illegal," said Robert back in 2015. "People have no clue what it's like to love somebody and watch this happen."

Cathy has now lived with the disease for more than 30 years. When she was diagnosed in 1986, doctors only gave her a few more years to live. She has outlived that.

"As a matter of fact, they call her a unicorn," said Robert. "She's a myth."

Marijuana, they say, has extended her life despite what doctors initially told her.

"If I didn't smoke, I would die. It's that simple," Cathy said.

Amendment 2 went into effect January 3. Still, the state legislature has much to figure out, including how to enact it. A handful of bills have been filed that if passed, could make the amendment almost useless to those who need it. A House and Senate bill would ban people from smoking marijuana, and the House bill would ban edible marijuana and the use of vaporizers.

"It's the blind leading the blind up there," said Robert. "They're just making medical decisions, they're no way qualified to make."

So, now the Jordans will continue commuting from their Manatee County home to Tallahassee to make sure their voices are heard.

"We're going to keep on fighting," said Robert. "I don't know how to stop fighting anymore."