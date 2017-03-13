Request for restraining order against Bubba dismissed

- A request for a restraining order against Bubba the Love Sponge Clem has been dismissed.

The Tampa “shock jock” was accused of abusing his former girlfriend, Niki L’Ange.

L’Ange tells FOX 13 the issue has been settled out of court.

In court paperwork, L’Ange had claimed that the radio host “pushed her down, strangling her and bruising her hand” while they were fighting.

She also claimed that he sent harassing texts to her family.

After the allegations came out, Bubba spoke about them on his radio show and denied them.