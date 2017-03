Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Oldsmar Local News Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Oldsmar Firefighters from multiple agencies were at the scene of a commercial building fire in Oldsmar Monday night.

Officials said the fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. at 100 Dunbar Avenue, which is a large building in an industrial area.

The fire was a 3-alarm blaze and firefighters were working in defensive mode to knock down the flames.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.