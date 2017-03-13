Hit-and-run driver leaves Tampa woman in critical condition Local News Hit and run driver leaves Tampa woman in critical condition The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman in critical condition with life threatening injuries. It happened Saturday night on Fletcher Avenue at North 19th Street.

Witnessess say 40-year-old Guillermina Ramirez, who was using the crosswalk at the time, was thrown high in the air. They say she did everything right, activating the crosswalk lights before stepping onto the road. And yet, the car still hit her.

"The lady, she did not make any mistakes," said witness Ahmad Alhindi.

It was about 10:30 p.m. Cameras from several nearby businesses captured the horrific scene. Video shows Ramirez activating the crosswalk lights at North 19th street. Cars stop and she crosses the eastbound lanes of Fletcher.



A few seconds later, you see her doing the same thing with the westbound lanes. But, when she reaches the middle of that road, a car blasts through.

"Suddenly, one car, crazy man, he's coming fast, she crossed the street and he don't care," Alhindi said. "And, just like that he crashes and makes her fly about 5 meters in the sky."

Alhindi said he had crossed just a few seconds before.

"When I tried to do something, she could not talk, anything," Alhindi said. "We called 911."

"I saw a lot of glass and a lot of police officers lined up down the road," said Quavante Ross. "You know the person had to keep going after they hit the person because I didn't see anyone getting arrested."

Ramirez laid on the ground, clinging to life while the driver vanished in the darkness. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A friend of Ramirez tells us, she's a kind-hearted person who'd do anything for you, and one who certainly didn't deserve to be left there on the road.

"For somebody to hit somebody and just keep on riding, straight up keep on going, they really don't have any care about another human being's life and that is not cool," said Ross.

Investigators say it was a grey sedan or crossover that hit Ramirez. While they don't have a make or model, they say the front end or headlights should have some damage.

Anyone with any information reference this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8000 or anyone with any information regarding the incident and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-80-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.