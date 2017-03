- Two adults and a 9-year-old boy were rescued this morning after a boat capsized near the Dick Misener Bridge, not far from the Sunshine Skyway.

One of the men told authorities he didn't realize how rough the water was. About 15 minutes after launching, the boat overturned.

St. Pete Fire Rescue was able to bring them to safety. No one was hurt.

Crews are now heading out to salvage the boat.