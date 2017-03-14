Missing child alert issued for 1-month-old from Englewood

- A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-month-old baby from Englewood. The infant, Ashlynn Vanorman, is a white female about 20 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 11 pounds.

She was last seen in the area of David Blvd. and South McCall Road in Englewood.

Authorities say the child may be in the company of 27-year-old Andrew Hall and 36-year-old Stephanie Draine.

Hall is described as a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades.

Draine is described as a white female who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest.

They may be traveling in a tan 1997 Chevrolet S10, Florida tag number DVA3E.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at

941-639-0013 or 911.