Polk bus driver accused of making inappropriate comments Local News Polk bus driver accused of making inappropriate comments A Haines City woman says comments made to her son by a school bus driver, about her sexual orientation, are unacceptable.

She says her son is terrified, and some in the community want the school district to take more action.

"It's horrible. It's disgusting," mother Nathaly Encarnacion told FOX 13.

Her 7-year-old son, Joseph said that the bus driver, Violeta Jacobo, told him that he, his mom and her same-sex partner would be going to hell.

Joseph said Jacobo gave him a business card directing him to a website with videos about views on homosexuality from the religious organization, Jehovah's Witnesses.

"It dropped like a bomb on my family. It's like a terrorist attack," Encarnacion said, adding her son has been having night terrors ever since the incident in February.

The Polk School District put Jacobo on administrative leave with pay and says it is investigating the situation. Encarnacion says she wants Jacobo moved into a position where she would no longer have contact with kids.

In the meantime, hundreds of people have signed an online petition asking the Polk School Board to take disciplinary action.

Encarnacion plans to go to the Polk School Board Tuesday night to discuss the issue.