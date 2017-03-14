Search underway for student, crew member tossed from yacht Local News Search underway for two men tossed from yacht off Shell Key The Coast Guard said it was searching for two male boaters - a student and a boat crew member - who were either tossed, or jumped from a 60 foot yacht off Shell Key, near Maximo Marina.

Search crews said 15 students chartered the yacht, called the Jaguar, from the marina.

The Coast Guard said rescue crews from Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County and FWC were all helping to find the overboard boaters Tuesday night.

The search comes at the end of a 24-hour busy period for search and rescue crews. Choppy waters across the Bay Area resulted in the rescue of 18 people Monday and Tuesday.

Vincent Jackson and his family are lucky to be alive after their boat capsized earlier Tuesday.

"It went underwater fast. Then another wave hit it and flipped it over. Left the boat on the other side, turned upside down," he said.

He, his uncle, and his 9-year-old nephew are all fine. They were pulled from the water by rescue crews near the Dick Meisner Bridge.

Boaters who have watched FOX 13 News or checked their SkyTower Radar app knew to be careful. However, those who weren't aware of the small craft advisory in effect Tuesday were likely surprised by the choppy waters.

"Due to multiple conditions and weather, Coast Guard and partner agencies have assisted in saving 18 lives; seven people pulled from the water alone, and that's in the last 24 hours," said Petty Officer Michael De Nyse with the US Coast Guard. "The main takeaway here is to know your forecast before leaving the dock."

Bad boating weather is expected Wednesday, as well.