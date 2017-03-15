Search continues for missing boaters in rough Pass-A-Grille waters Local News Search continues for missing boaters in rough Pass-A-Grille waters The search continues for two missing boaters in the rough waters of Pass-A-Grille Channel Wednesday morning.

According to a Wednesday morning update from Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the initial call came after two subjects were discovered to be missing in the water at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say 15 students on spring break from Colorado State University chartered the 71-foot yacht, called the Jaguar, from Maximo Marina. But rough waters and high winds caused the trip to take a turn-- resulting in one of the students and a boat crew member to become lost at sea.

Five male students had gone swimming off the side of the vessel while it was anchored Tuesday afternoon. But deputies say the wind, waves and current were too much, forcing the students to swim back to the boat.

However, one of the young men wasn't able to make it back on his own.

PCSO says that as the charter captain assisted the other four swimmers, the charter mate jumped in the water to assist the fifth student.

Deputies believe the two men were then caught in the fast-moving current. They were not wearing personal flotation devices.

The Coast Guard said rescue crews from Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County and FWC were all helping to find the overboard boaters Tuesday night.

The search came at the end of a 24-hour busy period for search and rescue crews. Choppy waters across the Bay Area resulted in the rescue of 18 people Monday and Tuesday.

A small craft advisory had been put in place because of the rough conditions.

"Due to multiple conditions and weather, Coast Guard and partner agencies have assisted in saving 18 lives; seven people pulled from the water alone, and that's in the last 24 hours," said Petty Officer Michael De Nyse with the US Coast Guard. "The main takeaway here is to know your forecast before leaving the dock."

The bad boating weather continues Wednesday as the Coast Guard continues to search for the missing men.