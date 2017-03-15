'She sheds' are like man caves for ladies

- Morgan Melander is having a little escape with her sister relaxing in a beach-style cottage, but her little home away from home is actually just steps away from her actual house.

She calls it her "she shed."

"It's a great escape, great getaway. I love having my own place where I can just go by myself," said Melander.

A she shed is like a man cave for ladies. Morgan put her shed right in her backyard.

"My sisters come over once a week. We'll have a wine night, a girls night, we'll all hang out in the she shed. I've had bible study in the she shed. I'll go in the she shed after work some nights just to get some relaxation," said Melander.

Joe Campanella specializes in she sheds at Florida Shed Company in Largo.

"These things have evolved from just a backyard storage shed with lawn mowers and bicycles, to something that really interests the homeowner," said Campanella.

He said the shed itself could range in price from $2,500 to $3,000. But the design itself can be relatively inexpensive.

"This whole project you see here didn't cost us any more than $600," said Campanella.

Melander said she wants to make her she shed even more comfortable.

"Florida in the summer gets super hot, so we're thinking that we're going to run electric out there and put like a window unit in because there's windows in there and it will fit in perfect," said Melander.

She said her husband doesn't mind that she has her own outdoor space.

"He kind of has a room of his own in our house that's a man cave. So he has his man cave, I have my she shed."