Brrr! Late-season cold snap hits Florida

- Don't look now, but winter is back -- at least for a few days. Some of the season's lowest temperatures are returning as a mass of cold air settles into Central Florida.

It's not quite the massive winter storm that brought nearly three feet of snow to parts of New York, but the temperature will dip below freezing in the northern Tampa Bay area tonight.

A freeze warning is in effect for Hernando County on northward until 9 a.m. Thursday. Tampa should bottom out around 39 degrees, but areas near the water won't get quite that low.

The chilly breeze will also linger, making it feel even colder.

The sun will heat things up again in the morning, but Thursday night will be cool again, though not as cold.

In case you're wondering, Tampa's record low temperature for March 16 is 37, set all the way back in 1916. The normal high is 76.

Temperatures will slowly get back to that range over the weekend.

