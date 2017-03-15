Kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance

- Trevor Summers faced a judge draped in a green safety smock, usually used for inmates on suicide watch.

Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office investigators say Trevor kidnapped his estranged wife, Alisa Summers and held her against her will for two days.

A tip led deputies to a resort in Ruskin, where he surrendered - and she was rescued.

“I'm doing amazing. I can't believe that I'm alive,” Alisa said.

She says Trevor tied her hands behind her back and threatened to kill her.

He then drove to a Walgreens, where she tried to get away by screaming and yelling for help, before he forced her back into the car. She says Trevor cut her wrist as a punishment for trying to escape.

Alisa says she didn't think she would make it. She credits her faith, her love for her five kids, and a very alert employee at Walgreens.

Now her estranged husband is behind bars and facing a series of charges that includes kidnapping and attempted murder. But he wants out of jail.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday and Alisa says she will be there to urge the judge to keep him there.

“I do feel that I'm now safe and he's going to be behind bars and not be able to hurt me again” she said.