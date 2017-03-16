Teen hit by car, killed in Palmetto

- The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at U.S. 41 and 23rd Street East just after 6:30 a.m. Myquarious Kelly was headed to Palmetto High School when he was hit. Grief counselors are at the school this morning to help friends and classmates deal with the news.

Troopers say the driver stopped at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, but troopers believe Myquarious may have stepped in front of the car.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates on this developing story.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the victim was 9 years old. FHP has since corrected their initial information and this version reflects the updated information.