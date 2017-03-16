Son arrested for burning down parents' home

- Pasco firefighters say a son burned down his parents’ home overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Dar Lane, which is in a rural area outside of Zephyrhills. Firefighters said that made the fire very tough to fight -- the nearest hydrant was two miles away, so crews had to bring in tankers to shuttle water in.

Firefighters also said there was a live electrical line running across the property, so the power company had to come disconnect that before crews could get close enough to put the last of the fire out.

A man has already been arrested and the division fire chief says he admitted setting the fire.

“This is a domestic situation with him and his parents. He wasn't supposed to be here. They had some sort of injunction against him and he violated that injunction tonight and started the fire,” Division Chief Shawn Whited explained.

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

No one was hurt, but the double-wide mobile home was destroyed.