Prosecutor reassigned after 'no death penalty' comments

Whether she meant to or not, newly elected State Attorney Aramis Ayala created a firestorm when she said she wasn't going to pursue the death penalty.

"While I do have discretion to pursue death sentences, I have determined doing so is not in the best interest of this community, or the best interest of justice," Ayala said Wednesday, in conjunction with a statement on the case of accused cop killer, Markeith Loyd.

Loyd is the one, investigators say, who gunned down Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, and is also charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend.

Loyd's court appearances have painted him as defiant. He often curses and contradicts the judge when he's in court.

Legal Expert Anthony Rickman says the death penalty is meant for the worst of the worst, and the crimes for which Markeith Loyd is accused, fit the bill.

"For this prosecutor to come out and say she is not seeking the death penalty on one of the most heinous crimes - the execution of a police officer, the execution of pregnant mother - the death penalty was created for people like Markeith Loyd," explained Rickman.

The swell of outrage at Ayala's declaration was swift - coming from every corner of the state. The governor almost immediately asked her to recuse herself from the Loyd case.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi called Ayala's decision, "a blatant neglect of duty and a shameful failure to follow the law."

The Orlando Police Chief tweeted, "I am extremely upset."

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who heads the Florida Sheriff's Association, said it was "appalling" and "reprehensible."



Even more alarming to some was hearing Ayala announce her blanket rule that she will not seek the death penalty - ever.

In Tallahassee, lawmakers were already considering a proposal that would allow state attorney's to be impeached if they violated the law.

After Ayala's announcement, state representative Jackie Toledo said the bill moved swiftly through the house.

"I think there should be more oversight and accountability, and I think this bill will fix that," said Toledo.

If the bill becomes law, Ayala could become the first to feel it's impact.

"I would not be surprised if there is a movement to impeach her from office on the grounds that she's not following the laws of the state of Florida," said Rickman.