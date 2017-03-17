Police warn against drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day, say 'plan ahead'

- Many people are planning to take part in Irish-themed festivities for St. Patrick’s Day in the Tampa Bay area Friday.

From parades, to festivals, to parties, finding something to do likely won’t be a problem— it's getting home safely that causes concern.

According to WalletHub, St. Patrick's Day ranks fourth among the most popular drinking holidays, behind New Year's Eve, Christmas, and Fourth of July.

Agencies are teaming up to educate the public about the dangers of driving drunk.

Police and state troopers will be working together to help keep revelers safe this St. Paddy’s Day, because wearing green might keep you from getting pinched, but it won’t keep you safe from drunk driving.

Authorities will be saturating roadways and stopping people impaired behind the wheel.

Remember, the cost of an Uber or Taxi pales in comparison to that of a DUI-- or a manslaughter charge.

75-percent of fatal St. Patrick's Day car crashes involve a driver who has consumed over twice the legal limit, according to WalletHub.

St. Pete police say if you plan to drink, make sure you plan ahead. Have a designated driver, download a rideshare app, or program a taxi number into your phone.

AAA will be offering their “Tow To Go” program through Sunday morning. With the program, a tow truck operator will transport you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe, up to ten miles away.

Tow To Go is meant as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead or anticipate the outcome of their evening, so reservations cannot be made in advance. If you find yourself in a situation where you need a lift, program the number into your phone: 855-286-9246.