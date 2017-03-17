WATCH: Manatees gather together in Crystal River Local News WATCH: Manatees gather together in Crystal River When the temperatures drop, the numbers of manatees goes up at Three Sister Springs in Crystal River.

There were about 200 manatees gathered there Friday. The boardwalk was packed with people trying to get a glimpse of them along with snorkelers swimming just outside the roped off area where the manatees were huddled together.

"Oh, just a 'few' manatees here for you today," the Three Sisters Springs jokingly posted on its Facebook page. "If you're not here, you should be!" the page posted.

The manatees are known to gather at that spot in the springs when the temperatures dip.

The manatees can become sick in water 68 degrees or less, so they flock to the warmer waters of the springs.

